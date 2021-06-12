Watch
Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

John Raoux/AP
A visitor looks over a display with the photos and names of the 49 victims that died at the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 08:53:03-04

ORLANDO, FL — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders were invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

