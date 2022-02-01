Ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned over text messages to Jan. 6 committee

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned over text messages to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a source familiar with the investigation -- the latest indication of the extensive level of cooperation the committee has received from many witnesses.

McEnany, who was at work in the White House and around then-President Donald Trump before and during the Capitol attack, was subpoenaed by the panel for records and testimony in November, and turned over text messages to committee investigators.

A source familiar with her interactions with the committee has told ABC News that text messages from McEnany's phone were quoted in a recent letter the committee sent to Ivanka Trump. The texts came directly from documents turned over by McEnany, said the source.

"1 - no more stolen election talk," Fox News host Sean Hannity texted McEnany, according to the records. "2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit."

"Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce....," McEnany replied, per the documents.

McEnany did not respond to calls and messages from ABC News seeking comment or to an email sent to a spokesperson for Fox News, where McEnany currently co-hosts the show "Outnumbered."

A committee spokesman declined to comment and would not provide details on other text messages and documents turned over by McEnany.

McEnany appeared virtually before investigators for several hours on Jan. 13, according to a source familiar with her testimony, and did not appear that day on her midday Fox News program.

The committee was interested in her repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud from the White House Briefing Room podium, and in her interactions with Trump on Jan. 6, according to a letter the committee sent to McEnany along with the subpoena.

In addition to text messages and any other materials McEnany turned over to the committee, investigators are expected to receive her White House files from the National Archives, some of the many White House records Trump unsuccessfully tried to prevent the Archives from sharing with Congress.

The House select committee has interviewed more than 400 people as part of its investigation, and committee leaders say that most witnesses have cooperated with the panel's requests and subpoenas.

"In general, people have been extremely cooperative. The closer we get to Trump, the more difficult it becomes," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., recently told ABC News about the panel's progress.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who worked closely with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to seek out evidence of voter fraud, recently complied with the panel's subpoena for records and testimony, as did former Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller.

However Trump ally Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have openly challenged the committee's subpoenas, leading Congress to hold both men in contempt and issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

The department has not acted on the Meadows referral, but Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress in November. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin in July.

Meadows challenged the committee's requests only after voluntarily turning over thousands of documents to the panel, a tranche that included emails and text messages that committee members say have helped them piece together conversations around Trump and the White House as the Jan. 6 attack unfolded.