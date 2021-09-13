Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st openly transgender bishop

items.[0].image.alt
John Hefti/AP
Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rohrer is the first openly transgender person elected as bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Megan Rohrer
Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 19:25:11-04

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in San Francisco Saturday.

The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead approximately 200 congregations in Northern California and Nevada.

Rohrer, who uses the pronoun "they," was elected to a six-year term in May after the previous bishop retired.

Rohrer said the new role shows that "all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”

Prior to being installed as bishop, Rohrer was a pastor at the Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco. They also worked as a chaplain coordinator for the San Francisco Police Department.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!