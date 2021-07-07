Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City.

Adams triumphed over a large field in New York’s first major race to use ranked choice voting.

The ballot count published Tuesday night is the fourth of the primary vote as preliminary counts were held in the new system to see who would advance.

Adams defeated rivals including former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

None of the 13 candidates won a majority of the initial preference on Election Day, and so ranked choices were used to determine the winner.

Adams will be heavily favored in the November general election over the Republican nominee, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.