Entire school in Maryland seeing 'Black Panther' thanks to teacher
WMAR
6:43 AM, Feb 27, 2018
BALTIMORE, Maryland — It's an exciting day today for students at Matthew A. Henson Elementary School in West Baltimore, they're all going to the movies to see Black Panther!
This special field trip was made possible by one of their teachers, an Orioles player, and a local DJ. It started out with this tweet from Aaron Maybin, a former NFL player who now works at Matthew Henson Elementary.
He sent out a tweet last week asking for help to send every student at his school to the movies so they can see Black Panther. 92 Q's DJ flow stepped up as well as Orioles center fielder Adam Jones and together they made it possible for the kids to go see the film on Tuesday.
Adam Jones also recorded a message for the students.
This is not the first time Maybin and Jones have worked together. Maybin says Jones has been very helpful with Operation Heat which Maybin started after several schools in the city were having heating issues.