Elon Musk's 18-year-old child seeks to cut ties completely with father

Patrick Pleul/AP
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company. The lawsuit filed late Wednesday, May 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 21, 2022
The transgender daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has applied for a legal name and gender change in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, California. The petition was placed back in April and states that she no longer wants to "live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

As Reuters reports, citing court documents available online through PlainSite.org, the filing surfaced recently after various reports online stated Musk's child, born Xavier Alexander Musk, asked the court to make the change to her age and gender in April and has recently turned 18 years old, which is the age of consent in the state of California.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla, had not released a statement regarding the matter by June, as the BBC reported. Musk's daughter requested to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk was married to her mother, a Canadian author named Justine Wilson, from 2000 until they divorced in 2008, according to the BBC. After the tragic death of their first baby Nevada after his 2002 birth, the pair had twin sons named Xavier and Griffin at birth. They also had triplet boys named Damien, Kai and Saxon, the BBC reported.

Musk recently tweeted a Father's Day message which read "Happy Father's Day" and then followed up in a reply to the tweet with "I love all my kids so much."

