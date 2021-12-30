Driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff's deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after objected to attending the proceeding.

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.

According to WPTV, investigators said Greer swerved to go around a Broward County Transit bus and drove off the road and onto a sidewalk, hitting the kids and fleeing the scene.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Greer faces the following charges:

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries

Tampering with evidence

Four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries

Driving with a suspended license

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other children, identified as Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and 2-year-old Audre Fleming, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Scott Sutton at WPTV first reported this story.