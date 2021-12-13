Dr. Oz's talk show to end as he runs for U.S. Senate

"The Doctor Oz Show" will end in January as Dr. Mehmet Oz runs for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

In a statement provided to CNBC, Sony Pictures said "The Doctor Oz Show" will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a food talk show that will feature Dr. Oz's daughter, Daphne Oz.

The announcement comes weeks after television stations made the decision to pull "The Doctor Oz Show" due to Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules.

Under the rules, Dr. Oz's opponents could request the same amount of TV time that his show gets.

Dr. Oz, a Republican, brings his name recognition into a crowded field of candidates that are trying to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

In a campaign video, Dr. Oz said he decided to run after seeing how the nation responded to the pandemic. He claims "Washington got it wrong."

Dr. Oz, who is a heart surgeon, has been criticized for some of his comments during the pandemic. CNN reports that he advocated for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 despite evidence showing that the drug was ineffective.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled for May 2022.