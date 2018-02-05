Doritos facing internet backlash for new "low-crunch" chips aimed at women

Doritos is facing backlash online after its CEO Indra Nooyi said in an interview that the company is developing chips that don’t make as much noise when you eat them. The new concept is apparently designed for women who don’t want to be heard crunching on chips in public.

During the interview, the PepsiCo rep said they’re also working on bags that are easier to keep in a purse, and chips that leave less on your fingers.

"[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi was quoted as saying in the interview.

WE ASKED FOR EQUAL PAY, WE DIDN'T ASK FOR THIShttps://t.co/BEgoy4kSqZ — Monique Jaques (@moniquejaques) February 5, 2018

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) February 5, 2018