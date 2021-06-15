Watch
Donated US vaccines arrive for Mexican border cities

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 10:32:42-04

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has received 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines donated by the United States.

Mexican officials said Tuesday the shipment will be used to vaccinate anyone over 18 in four cities along the U.S. border: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa.

Mexico has said the goal is to boost vaccination rates there to levels similar to the U.S. cities they adjoin.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that after the vaccinations, “there will be no public health arguments for keeping the border closed.”

