Donald Trump returns to Walter Reed to visit first lady

President Donald Trump traveled again Tuesday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, where his wife, Melania, is convalescing after a kidney procedure.

The first lady underwent the procedure on Monday, and her office said she would likely remain in the hospital for the rest of the week. Trump wasn't at the facility during the procedure but flew there aboard his Marine One helicopter later Monday afternoon.

He flew there again on Tuesday, arriving just past 4 p.m. and remained for roughly 80 minutes. Earlier, he began remarks on Capitol Hill by thanking the "incredible" doctors at Walter Reed for his wife's care.

"I want to start by saying that Melania is in the hospital doing really well," Trump said during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. "She's watching us right now and I want to thank the incredible doctors. Walter Reed medical center, they did a fantastic job, so thank you. She sends her love."

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said Melania Trump is in "good spirits."

"This evening the President visited the first lady at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. As her office has stated, the first lady remains in good spirits," Walters said in a statement.