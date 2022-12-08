DOJ asks federal judge to hold Trump team in contempt over classified documents

The Department of Justice has urged a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to hold former President Trump’s team in contempt of court for failing to comply fully with a May subpoena for all documents with classification markings in his possession, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

DOJ's urging is part of sealed court proceedings in Washington, where DOJ and Trump lawyers have battled for weeks over compliance with grand jury subpoenas, sources have told ABC News. The Trump team has also not wanted to identify an official custodian of records to attest that all records have been handed over.

What's apparent is that no one from Trump's team wants to designate themselves as a custodian of records and potentially make themselves more vulnerable legally.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

"President Trump and his counsel continue to cooperate and be transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal, and unwarranted attacks by the weaponized Department of Justice," said Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump.

If the judge were to rule in DOJ's favor, the punishment most likely would be a daily fine.

