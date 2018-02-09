Disturbing video shows man groping woman on Las Vegas strip and few stop to help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A disturbing video taken on the Las Vegas strip shows what appears to be a man groping a woman on the ground as few people stop to help.

Right now, Las Vegas Police said they had not received any assault or criminal report in connection to the video taken last month.

Yet, the disturbing video is making its rounds on social media with over 600,000 views.

The video is about four minutes long and shows a man sitting next to a woman before eventually straddling her. The woman seems to be intoxicated, but conscious.

While few people do stop to help the two people in the video, you do notice that majority of people continue to walk by and some even pull out their cell phones to record the situation.

"There's no other way to say this, but that I'm disgusted," said Retired Lt. and 13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert Randy Sutton.

Sutton said the video shows the consequences of the bystander effect. When people are in large crowds, studies show they are less inclined to help others.

"You're not obligated by law, but is there a certain moral obligation that takes place? My interpretation is yes there is," Sutton said.

Director Daniele Dreitzer at the Rape Crisis Center says the bystander effect should not be acceptable in society anymore.

"It could not be your business, but you could still be concerned for that person," Dreitzer said.

Dreitzer suggest people never intervene if they don't feel safe, but always rush to get help from authorities. She also warns people to stop recording situations before doing something to help.

"For people to have their first inclination to still be, 'oh, I'm going to record this and share it with people,' that is very concerning," Dreitzer.