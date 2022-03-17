Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney Results
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Disney Results
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:00:06-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.

The group of Disney employees said this week on their website that the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere.

The Florida bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through grade 3. It would also allow parents to sue school districts if they believe the policy is violated.

The bill has been sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

Chapek apologized to employees last week for largely remaining silent as the bill made its way through the legislature.

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry," he said.

Chapek told shareholders that they "were opposed to the bill from the outset" but did not speak out publicly about it "because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," according to CNBC.com and NPR.

Chapek added that Disney is pausing political donations in Florida and “increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV