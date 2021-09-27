DiGiorno frozen crispy pan pepperoni pizzas recalled due to 'misbranding and undeclared allergens'

A big-name pizza brand is recalling some of its frozen pies due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, Nestle is recalling about 28,000 pounds of DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza because some of them might have the company's three meat pizzas inside instead.

It's a problem because those pizzas contain soy protein, which is a common allergen, which isn't listed on the pepperoni pizza box.

The USDA says the lot code is 1181510721 and the best buy date is March 2022.

The agency said there has not been a report of any illness from anyone eating the mislabeled products.