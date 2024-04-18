Watch Now
Dickey Betts, influential Allman Brothers Band singer, songwriter and guitarist, dead at 80

Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 12:44:01-04

OSPREY, FL — Dickey Betts, the influential singer, songwriter and guitarist for Southern rock legends the Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 80.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 - April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old," reads a statement posted on Betts' official Instagram page. "The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family."

