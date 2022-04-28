Deputies fatally shoot man outside Florida Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida’s busy tourist district.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee.

The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late-night news conference. He says the deputies weren't injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who was killed.