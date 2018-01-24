Deputies actively searching for Florida man accused of putting 3-year-old girl in oven

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man is being sought in a child abuse case after he put a 3-year-old girl in an oven, deputies said.

Terry L. May, 45, from DeLand, is wanted on child abuse charges. The child abuse charge against him carries a $50,000 bond.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's office, on Thursday, a deputy responded to the victim’s home to meet with her and an investigator with the state Department of Children and Families.

The 3-year-old girl reported that May frequently hit her with a belt. Deputies said that she had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear, several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead, a 6-inch scar on her back, abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and leg.

The ear abrasion appeared to be consistent with a burn injury. After a medical examination, the victim told the DCF investigator that May had put her in the oven.

Deputies are actively searching for May, but have not been able to locate him at this time.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Call 386-248-1777 to reach the VCSO Communications Center or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or westopcrime.com.