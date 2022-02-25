Demonstrators rally across the US to support Ukraine

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Denver, and New York, in a show of solidarity for the citizens of Ukraine and others there who are trying to get out as Russia moved forward with its plans to invade the country.

In San Francisco, Anastisia Vielohryvtsev joined a protest after fleeing Ukraine and said, "Everybody is trying to get out of Ukraine, actually from Kyiv, but it's not possible and I'm lucky, it sounds like a miracle, but I'm here. And everything started when I landed in the United States."

In New York, where the country's largest population of Ukrainians lives, a large crowd of demonstrators protested in support of Ukraine in New York City's Central Park. A large group gathered in Denver, Colorado as well.

World leaders have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and many of the country’s oligarchs.

The United Nations says it is immediately allocating $20 million to scale up U.N. humanitarian operations in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement Thursday saying the U.N. and its humanitarian partners “are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need ... regardless of who or where they are.”