Dead goose falls from sky, knocks hunter unconscious in Maryland

EASTON, Md. - A waterfowl hunter on the Eastern Shore is in the trauma center at the University of Maryland Medical Center after a dead goose falling from the sky knocked him unconscious.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, Robert Meilhammer of Crapo, Maryland was hunting with a group of others just before 5 p.m. in Easton.

The group fired at a flock of geese overhead. One goose fell, struck Meilhammer, knocked him out and caused injuries to his face and head.

When he regained conscious, the 51-year-old from Crapo was able to say who he was, but remained hazy on other details.

First responders determined Meilhammer suffered a severe head injury and took him by ambulance to Easton Airport. From there he was airlifted to the University of Maryland Medical Center for further treatment.

