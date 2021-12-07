David Perdue launches campaign for Georgia governor

DAVID PERDUE OFFICIALLY JOINED THE RACE FOR GOVERNOR IN GEORGIA ON MONDAY. — Republican David Perdue officially joined the race for governor in Georgia on Monday.

In a campaign video, Perdue takes aim at current Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp.

"Look, I like Brian. This isn't personal, it's simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November," Perdue says.

Perdue also blamed Kemp for his election loss in January.

Perdue lost his reelection bid for U.S. Senate in a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff. The loss helped Democrats gain control of the Senate.

Kemp has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump, who also blamed Kemp for not doing enough to deliver him a Georgia victory in the race for president.

In a statement Monday, Trump repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen and criticized Kemp.

"This will be very interesting, and I can't imagine that Brian Kemp, who has hurt election integrity in Georgia so badly, can do well at the ballot box," the former president said.

In a statement, Kemp's campaign spokesperson went directly after Perdue.

"Perdue is best known for ducking debates, padding his stock portfolio during the pandemic, and losing winnable races," said Cody Hall, communications director for the Kemp campaign.

The winner of the Republican primary would likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election. She lost to Kemp by less than 2% in 2018.

