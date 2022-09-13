Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Cuomo files ethics complaint against James over harassment investigation

Andrew Cuomo
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 16:34:54-04

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he filed an ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James and two attorneys for the handling of their sexual harassment investigation.

The New York Times reported that Cuomo is accusing them of deliberately mishandling their investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him by former and current government employees.

In his 48-page ethics complaint, Cuomo accused James of being "politically motivated" and having a "self-interest driven agenda,” the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, he also accused the two lawyers James hired to conduct the probe, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, of bias.

The news outlet reported that he filed the complaint with the Appellate Divisions of State Supreme Court and the Grievance Committees.

Cuomo, who has maintained his innocence, resigned last August after a report from the state attorney general found that he touched women inappropriately or sexually harassed them, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, four prosecutors have publicly declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations since last January.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!