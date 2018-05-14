Cumberland, Wisconsin police salute epic senior prank

"Hey there Cumberland Beavers," McLean says in the video. "It's AJ from the Backstreet Boys. I hear you guys have some pretty nasty weather out there today. yeah, It's a snow day and here to 'tell you why' is Mr. Narges and the entire administrative team."
"You're having a snow day," AJ sings.
It is unclear how the Cumberland school district got McLean's help, but the video canceling classes for the day caught the attention of people around the country -- it has since racked up nearly 70,000 views on YouTube.