Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of Israeli search and rescue personnel, left, atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla. While hundreds of rescuers search desperately for survivors within the rubble of the collapsed condominium, a smaller cadre of mental health counselors are also deploying to help families and other loved ones cope with the tragedy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Building Collapse Miami Grief
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 17:43:51-04

MIAMI — As crews continued to search for victims within the rubble of the collapsed 12-story condominium complex near Miami, officials are reassuring families that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says at least three sweeps have been conducted at a portion of the complex still standing.

But so far, no animals have been found.

A flank of Champlain Tower South remains mostly intact, but officials say they would demolish the remaining structure as soon as Sunday — ahead of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa that could put the building at risk of collapsing on its own.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. LA Galaxy II tonight on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app