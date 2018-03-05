Refusing to hire someone because of dreadlocks is legal, court rules

Scripps National
9:28 AM, Mar 5, 2018
2 hours ago

A partial photo of someone with a hairstyle that includes dreadlocks. Photo from Flickr Creative Commones user felixtsao.

Employers may refuse to hire someone whose hair is in dreadlocks, a court of appeals has decided.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the civil rights suit against Catastrophe Management Services after it told a woman it would not bring her on board with dreadlocks and terminated a job offer.

Reports indicate a human resources manager with the company told the candidate during a hiring meeting dreadlocks "tend to get messy." The EEOC claimed it was a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964's Title VII, arguing dreadlocks are a "racial characteristic," according to NBC News.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the company in this lawsuit has a "race-neutral grooming policy" and was not discriminatory, and dreadlocks are not a cultural practice, NBC News reported.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ