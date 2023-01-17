Court documents say caregiver killed Oklahoma 4-year-old on Christmas Day

CYRIL, OK — New court documents released Wednesday say the caregiver of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl beat her to death on Christmas Day.

Investigators are still searching for the body of Athena Brownfield as of Wednesday morning after concluding she'd been killed by her caregiver Ivon Adams. Adams was taken into custody in Arizona and is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of child neglect.

Athena and her five-year-old sister are related to Alysia Adams. The girls were in Adams's care for at least a year when a postal worker found the older girl outside the home with no supervision on Jan. 10. The postal worker called police and that's when they started looking for Athena.

(Trooper Eric Foster/Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP) In this image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers search a pond near Cyril, Okla, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl missing since Tuesday, Jan, 10. Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the girl's disappearance while they continued searching for her Friday, Jan 13, 2023.

An arrest warrant affidavit officials say caregivers Ivon and Alysia Adams never took the children to the doctor for check-ups and did not enroll the 5-year-old in school. Alysia Adams is facing two charges of child neglect.

According to the affidavit, Alysia Adams admitted she knew Athena was dead. She told investigators that Ivon Adams beat Athena and held her up by her arms.

AP This booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Ivon Adams. Adams was arrested Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, according to the OSBI. Officials said Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, that an effort to locate Brownfield, a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker, has become a search for her remains. (Courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

"[Ivon Adams] then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest. [Athena] never moved after that," Alysia Adams told investigators according to the affidavit.

The document says Ivon Adams told Alysia Adams that he buried Athena’s body near a fence line near their old property in Grady County.

Investigators interviewed the biological parents of the girls and said they are cooperating with the investigation. OSBI is asking the public not to self-deploy to search for Athena, they warn they could be trespassing or could be contaminating evidence.

