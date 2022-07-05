Court battles continue across South in wake of Roe decision

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys on Tuesday argued over abortion laws in three Southern states in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the power to limit or outlaw the termination of pregnancies.

In Mississippi, a judge rejected a request by the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a state law that would ban most abortions.

Without other developments in the clinic's lawsuit, the law will take effect Thursday.

Elsewhere, Florida's new 15-week abortion ban was blocked but then quickly reinstated Tuesday.

Mississippi judge has Judge Debbra K. Halford rejected the request Tuesday.