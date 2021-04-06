Biden to move up deadline for states to expand vaccine eligibility to April 19, reports say

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

A White House official confirms Biden plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. Biden will make the announcement at the White House on Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia. He's scheduled to deliver his remarks around 3:45 p.m. ET.

States have been gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential front-line workers.

According to the New York Times, the vast majority of states have already announced they will expand vaccine eligibility ahead of Biden's new April 19 deadline. Oregon and Hawaii are the only two states that have not yet made such an announcement, though both have already vaccinated more than 30% of their residents.

Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live. He's also promised that the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply to inoculate all Americans by the end of May.

The White House official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. CNN was first to report on Biden’s planned announcement.