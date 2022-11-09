Watch Now
Control of the House hinges on several tight races

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The House of Representatives is seen on Election Day, at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, today's midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 12:48:06-05

Republicans and Democrats are anxiously awaiting the results of several races to determine who wins control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A party must reach 218 seats to gain control of the House.

As of Wednesday morning, Republicans held a narrow edge, climbing above the 200 mark, according to projections by The Associated Press.

Races are still outstanding due to tight races in several states, including Arizona, California, New Mexico and Oregon.

A lot would change if Republicans take control of the House. Nancy Pelosi would lose her role as Speaker of the House and Democrats would no longer be in charge of committees.

The committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol could also be dissolved under Republican leadership.

A change in leadership would also make things more complicated for the Biden administration. It would need to win over bipartisan support for bills to be passed.

For the first two years of his administration, President Joe Biden was able to pass major legislative initiatives, including the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, because Democrats were in control of both chambers.

