Confronting backlash against women's rights, 193 nations commit to speed action on gender equality

PHOENIX — The U.N.’s 193 member nations have made a commitment to accelerate action on more than a dozen fronts to achieve gender equality.

A political declaration adopted this month at the start of the annual meeting of the U.N.’s preeminent body promoting equality for women and girls recognizes that men and boys must be “strategic partners and allies” to achieve the goal.

The declaration was approved by consensus and a bang of the gavel by the chair of the Commission on the Status of Women.

It coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Women’s Conference where the world’s nations adopted a 150-page roadmap to achieve gender equality. While it recognizes progress, the declaration says no country has achieved gender equality.

Watch in the player above as ABC15's Garrett Archer breaks down the latest data on the gender pay gap, specifically here in Arizona.