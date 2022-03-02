Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to begin March 21

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin meeting on March 21 to consider Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a letter to the committee, Chairman Dick Durbin said the hearings will last four days.

Durbin said the first day will include statements from committee members and Judge Jackson. The questioning of Judge Jackson will begin on March 22 and last for two days.

The hearings will conclude on March 24 with testimony from the American Bar Association and additional outside witnesses.

"As I have said from the time that Justice Breyer announced his retirement, the committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination," Durbin said. "I look forward to Judge Jackson’s appearance before the Committee and to respectful and dignified hearings."

The hearings will take place days after Judge Jackson began meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, Judge Jackson met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise when he nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.