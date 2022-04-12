Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

In a statement released on Gottfried's official Twitter page the actor's family wrote, "We are heartbroken." The statement said that he died after battling a long illness.

Gottfried's family said in their statement, "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Fellow actors and others expressed their condolences.

Actor Jason Alexander tweeted, "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."