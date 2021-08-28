Watch
Colorado woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at daycare guilty

AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Carla Faith, a Colorado woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center. Faith was Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 convicted on 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license, The Gazette reported. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 10:32:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith's daycare in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

