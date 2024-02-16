Colorado university put on lockdown after reports of gunfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus and CSCS have been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire on the UCCS campus.

Reports say the shots were fired in a dorm. UCCS says it is not an active shooter situation and the campus remains on lockdown.

UCCSAlert: Only those in Alpine Village shelter in place. We do not want movement in and around these areas. All others may leave campus. — UCCS Public Safety (@UCCS_dps) February 16, 2024

All classes and activities have been canceled for the day.

Colorado Springs police and campus police are asking the public to avoid the area.

CSPD reports there is a death investigation, no ongoing threat, and no information on whether there is more than one death or injury.