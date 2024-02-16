Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Colorado university put on lockdown after reports of gunfire

Public asked to stay away from the campus
Breaking news
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA
News5 keeps you up to date on the latest breaking news and weather across the Colorado Springs-Pueblo region, plus important state and national news.
Breaking news
Posted at 8:56 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 10:56:58-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus and CSCS have been put on lockdown following reports of gunfire on the UCCS campus.

Reports say the shots were fired in a dorm. UCCS says it is not an active shooter situation and the campus remains on lockdown.

All classes and activities have been canceled for the day.

Colorado Springs police and campus police are asking the public to avoid the area.

CSPD reports there is a death investigation, no ongoing threat, and no information on whether there is more than one death or injury.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61