CMA Awards 2025: What to know ahead of country music's biggest night

The 59th Annual CMA Awards are here.

Country music's biggest stars will gather Wednesday night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to celebrate country music and honor the year's best songs and performances.

Catch all of the 2025 CMA Awards action on ABC15 Arizona, tonight at 7 p.m.!

The 2025 CMA Awards celebration kicked off early on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning with the announcement of the winners of the first two awards: Musical event of the year and music video of the year.

The morning after the ceremony, "GMA" will recap the night, as well as highlight the biggest moments and CMA Award winners.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's CMA Awards.

When is the CMA Awards ceremony?

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Arizona time.

Who is hosting?

Lainey Wilson is hosting the 2025 CMAs, making her the first woman to host the awards show solo in over 30 years.

Wilson, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, who is a six-time nominee at this year's show, will also take the stage to deliver a powerful performance.

Describing what it feels like to be nominated for six awards, Wilson told "GMA" that it feels "pretty dang special," but added she'll feel fulfilled even if she doesn't win an award.

"I feel like even if we don't take home some hardware, I feel like we're feeling like a winner just because I mean hosting this thing is, that is huge in itself," Wilson said. "It is really huge to think that they trust me enough to stand on this stage and sing people's praises and celebrate country music."

Who else is performing?

In addition to Wilson, also taking the CMA Awards stage this year are Ella Langley with a performance of her new song "Choosin' Texas" and Megan Moroney, who will perform her hit song "6 Months Later."

Nominees taking the stage include new artist of the year nominee Tucker Wetmore, who will perform his viral hit "Wind Up Missin' You," and five-time nominee Zach Top, who will perform his song "Guitar." Stephen Wilson Jr., who is also a new artist of the year nominee, will perform a rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me."

Additionally, BigXthaPlug will take the stage with Luke Combs to perform their song "Pray Hard," while Shaboozey and Wilson will perform their ballad "Took A Walk."

CMA Awards performers will also include Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless, Keith Urban and more.

Who is presenting?

Presenters announced for this year's CMA Awards include Elizabeth Hurley, Steve Martin, Lady A, Ne-Yo and Jordan Davis.

Who is nominated?

Nominees in the new artist of the year category include Langley, Shaboozey, Top, Wetmore and Wilson.

In the entertainer of the year category, Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Wilson are battling it out.

See the full list of nominees here.

Who is receiving the lifetime achievement award?

Legendary country music star Vince Gill will be honored with the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

He will be recognized for his trailblazing career and celebrated with a special tribute and performance.