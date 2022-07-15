Closing prices see crude oil fall, gold drop and other commodities rise

Commodities were a mixed bag at the end of the trading day on Wall Street Friday afternoon as crude oil saw a fall while gold too a spill as well.

Retail numbers rose but didn't quite hit the high note of years past. One of the largest names in online retail, Amazon, reported record numbers for its Prime Day, as CNBC reported. The data could signal lower fears of a recession in 2022 or 2023.

As Reuters reported, the day was considered a strong one for Wall Street, which has been traveling down a bumpy road in recent weeks. U.S. stocks closed higher at the end of Friday trading, and fears of a large Federal Reserve rate hike were stymied by the end of the day, for now.

The numbers said it all. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.81 to $97.59 a barrel on Friday. It's anyone's guess at this point how that might realistically affect gas prices at the pump. Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $3.21 a gallon.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor saw a jump in value, up .670 at 14.740.

August heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.70 a gallon. August natural gas rose 42 cents to $7.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.20 to $1,703.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 36 cents to $18.59 an ounce, and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.56 Japanese yen from 138.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.0081 from $1.0032.