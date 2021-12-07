Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Closing arguments to begin Wednesday in Jussie Smollett trial

items.[0].image.alt
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Bond Hearing Held For Actor Jussie Smollett After Disorderly Conduct Charge Getty 022119
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 15:14:27-05

The jury in the Jussie Smollett trial could get the case as early as Wednesday.

Smollett is accused of faking a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

The "Empire" returned to the stand on Tuesday.

According to NBC Chicago, Smollett continued to deny he was involved in the alleged attack.

Brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo claim Smollett helped them plan the fake attack. Smollett called the accusation a “bold-faced lie,” NBC Chicago reported.

The defense rested its case Tuesday, and the jury was released for the day.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday. The jury will get the case once the closing arguments conclude.

Smollett faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV