Cleveland Cavaliers trade a third of its roster in just over an hour in wild NBA trade deadline

LeBron James has a lot of new teammates.

In a series of shocking trades, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded half of its roster in about the span of an hour just before the NBA's trade deadline.

According to Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland, the Cavaliers conducted five transactions just hours before the deadline:

Guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye went to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland is sending Iman Shumpert to the Sacramento Kings

Utah sent Rodney Hood to Cleveland

Cleveland will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah

Miami will send a second-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Dwyane Wade.

Thomas arrived in Cleveland earlier this season via a controversial trade that sent Cavalier PG Kyrie Irving to Boston. Thomas played in just 15 games for the Cavaliers this season after battling a hip injury,

The Cavaliers, who have been to the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, have underperformed so far this season and currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Reports indicate that locker room morale has plummeted, especially since Thomas returned from injury in January.