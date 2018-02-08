Cleveland Cavaliers trade a third of its roster in just over an hour in wild NBA trade deadline

Alex Hider
11:36 AM, Feb 8, 2018
57 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 2: LeBron James #23 an Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argue a call with referee Bill Spooner #22 during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on January 2, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 127-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Miller
LeBron James has a lot of new teammates.

In a series of shocking trades, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded half of its roster in about the span of an hour just before the NBA's trade deadline.

According to Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland, the Cavaliers conducted five transactions just hours before the deadline:

  • Guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye went to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr.
  • Cleveland is sending Iman Shumpert to the Sacramento Kings
  • Utah sent Rodney Hood to Cleveland
  • Cleveland will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah
  • Miami will send a second-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Dwyane Wade. 

Thomas arrived in Cleveland earlier this season via a controversial trade that sent Cavalier PG Kyrie Irving to Boston. Thomas played in just 15 games for the Cavaliers this season after battling a hip injury,

The Cavaliers, who have been to the NBA Finals in each of the past three seasons, have underperformed so far this season and currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Reports indicate that locker room morale has plummeted, especially since Thomas returned from injury in January.

 

