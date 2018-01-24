CIA Director Mike Pompeo was interviewed by special counsel investigators

CNN
2:57 PM, Jan 24, 2018

**This image is for use with this specific article only** CIA director Mike Pompeo was interviewed last year by special counsel investigators, multiple sources tell CNN.

Joe Raedle/Getty

CIA director Mike Pompeo was interviewed last year by special counsel investigators, multiple sources tell CNN.

Pompeo was interviewed as a "peripheral witness" in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, several of the sources said.

The interview focused, in part, on Trump's suggestion that Pompeo publicly say there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, one of the sources said.

As CNN reported last year, other national security officials -- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers -- were also interviewed last year on that topic.

NBC was first to report on the Pompeo interview.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ