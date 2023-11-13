Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apostle President M. Russell Ballard dies at 95

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — One of the highest-ranking leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away late Sunday night, officials report.

President M. Russell Ballard, who was 95 years old, died surrounded by loved ones at 11:15 p.m. on November 12.

“President Ballard was never indecisive,” said Church President Russell M. Nelson said. “He knew exactly what the Lord taught and how it could be applied in one’s personal life and bring joy and happiness.”

Ballard's death comes after he recently completed a hospital stay for respiratory issues. He announced on social media he had returned home on November 2 and continued his church responsibilities as he was able.

In October, Ballard delivered remarks during the church's General Conference, citing struggles with his eyesight.

A native Utahn, Ballard was born in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8, 1928.

He married Barbara Bowen in 1951 and the couple had two sons and five daughters together.

Much of Ballard's life was dedicated to church service as he served missions in England and Canada. He was called to be a general authority for the church in February 1980 and was later called to be a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the highest-ranking level of the church, in 1985.

Ballard was chosen to serve as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2018.

Ballard's wife Barbara died in 2018 at the age of 86 after fighting health challenges including Alzheimer's. He is survived by all seven of his children, 43 grandchildren, and 105 great-grandchildren.

Funeral details are pending and will be released by the church in the coming days.