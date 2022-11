Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died at the age of 79.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," stated a Facebook post from the band.

McVie was a co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac.

McVie along with the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Her cause of death hasn't been revealed.