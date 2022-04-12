Watch
Child bitten by shark at South Florida beach, taken to hospital

Authorities: Shark bit boy's right foot
A boy was treated for a shark bite Monday afternoon in Highland Beach, according to fire rescue officials.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 11, 2022
A boy was treated for a shark bite on Monday afternoon in Palm Beach County, Florida fire rescue officials said.

Officials said the bite occurred at about 4 p.m. local time in Highland Beach, Florida. The child, described as an adolescent, said he saw a small shark dart toward him as he stood in shallow water.

The shark bit the boy's right foot near his big toe before swimming away. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said paramedics bandaged the wound and transported him to a local hospital.

Officials did not release information on the condition of the child. This is the second person bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County in the last few weeks.

A fisherman was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach on March 31.

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.

