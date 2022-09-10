Charles III officially proclaimed king at ceremony that draws spectators worldwide

LONDON — Thousands of people from across Britain and the world packed into the streets outside St. James Palace in London on Saturday morning in hopes of catching a glimpse of King Charles III as he was officially proclaimed this country's newest monarch.

Spectators began gathering around 9 a.m. as police set up barricades and media members began positioning their cameras toward this historic palace. Which has hosted the centuries-old proclamation ceremony since 1536.

This was the first time in history the event was televised.

Among those in the crowd was Jane Gould Smith. The 66-year-old from Lingfield Surrey, England, came with her daughter to witness one of the many moments of history that have been unfolding here since Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

"It's a privilege to be here and be so close to where history is being made," she said.

As archbishops and prime ministers entered the historic palace, crowds here clamored with their phones and cameras to capture images of the dignitaries as they passed by.

At one time, they even broke out into the country's national anthem, "God Save the King," with its wording reverting to verses last sung 70 years ago before Queen Elizabeth II took power.

"This is something many of us have not seen and will never see again," Gould Smith said.