Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Chandler PD detective testifies in trial against Lori Vallow

Zulema Pastenes testifies about "castings" and ridding demons from Charles Vallow
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Opening Statements
Sketch by Lisa Cheney
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Opening Statements
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day 4 Witness Detective Nathan Duncan
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day five, witness Zulema Pastenes
Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 15:29:39-04

BOISE, ID — An Arizona police detective is expected to return to the stand today in the trial against Lori Vallow Daybell.

Detective Nathan Duncan with the Chandler Police Department responded to the death of Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow. He is expected to testify on the death investigation, as well as on other key evidence for prosecutors.

Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow Daybell, was also called to the stand Thursday. She played a recorded phone call between herself, Lori and Chad Daybell for the jury, in which she confronts the couple about asking her to lie about JJ Vallow's whereabouts.

On Thursday, Det. Duncan took the stand to testify about cell phone calls and e-mails between Chad and Lori, Charles and Lori, Lori and Alex Cox (Lori's brother), Charles and Tammy Daybell, all confirming information that was uncovered by police during their investigation of the shooting of Charles Vallow.

Charles sent e-mails to Tammy Daybell telling her of the affair happening between Chad and Lori. There is no evidence to confirm whether or not Tammy actually read them.

Charles also sent an email to Chad. He let Chad know that he was aware of the connection between Chad and Lori.

In a text on June 20, 2019 from Charles to Lori, Charles accuses her of infidelity and is stunned that she still attends Temple. He also demands an apology from Lori for accusing Charles of infidelity. The following day, Charles sent another message to Lori saying he was going to Idaho to see Tammy Daybell. Lori responded that "She won't listen to you. She is my friend."

On July 11, 2019, Charles sent a text to Lori's brother Adam Cox, indicating he believed Lori was up to something. Charles was shot and killed a few hours later.

The state introduced evidence from Lori's iCloud detailing messages found.

In March 2019, Lori sent messages to her brother Alex that talked about getting rid of "Ned", the evil spirit they say had taken over Charles' body. The evil spirit was also referred to as "Garret".

More e-mails were introduced outlining the timeline when Lori was first alerted of the death of Tammy Daybell. Melanie Gibb sent Lori a message to which Lori reacted as surprised to hear of the death, though investigators have proof that she was already aware.

Another message found between Lori and Alex in July stated that the plot thickens, urging Alex to stay close to her.

Messages were also uncovered with communication between Chad and Lori when Lori found out she was not the beneficiary of Charles's $1 million life insurance policy. Chad indicated that he thought she have been informed of the change.

Lori speculated that it was probably Brandon Boudreaux or Kay Woodcock that became the beneficiary.

In more correspondence found in the iCloud, the investigation found conversations between Lori and Zulema Pastenes, a friend and future wife of Alex Cox. In early June, they discussed "castings" that needed to be performed on the evil spirits inhabiting Charles. There was also a message from Chad thanking Pastenes for her help.

Detective Duncan confirmed that he shared all of his findings with other law enforcement. The state had no further questions for Duncan.

The defense had no questions for cross-examination and Duncan was excused.

Court was adjourned for a mid-morning recess.

NEW WITNESS

The state called Zulema Pastenes to the stand.

Pastenes was married to Alex Cox for only two weeks before he died and they lived in Gilbert, Arizona. She had been close friends with Lori and Melanie Gibb after meeting Gibb at church and attending a meeting where Lori was the featured speaker.

Pastenes testifies that she believed that Lori was in very high spiritual standing due to the visions Lori spoke about having. Lori had claimed that she was a witness of Jesus Christ and Pastenes noted this was the highest spiritual experience a person could have.

Pastenes traveled with Lori to a religious conference in Utah, believed to be where Chad and Lori first met.

Pastenes testified that in the car ride back to Arizona, Lori told them (Gibb was with them) that Chad told her that Chad and Lori had been married to each other in a past life.

Three photos taken at religious conferences, confirmed by Pastenes, were admitted into evidence. Two from the conference in St. George, UT, and one taken in Boise.

Pastenes testified she saw Lori again at a conference in Mesa, though she hadn't spoken with Lori for a while. Pastenes was invited to join Lori and Chad at Lori's home to receive a blessing.

Pastenes went on to testify that in future meetings and conversations with Chad, he told her that she was "Light", and told her about her many past lives, one of them being a daughter of Lori's.

Testimony then pivoted to a conversation between Pastenes and Lori when Lori said that she and Charles were having financial difficulties, but that the $60,000 she received from life insurance due to the death of her third husband, Joseph Ryan, will help.

Lori continued to tell Pastenes about Charles having a dark spirit and wanted to meet with a group of women in Pastenes home to teach them something.

Lori also had told Pastenes that Lori and Charles had separated and Charles had taken things from her. Pastenes testifies that she believed what Lori was saying because Lori has a very convincing personality.

At the meeting in Pastenes home, Lori used a white board to teach more about the Light and Dark ratings, then told the women they needed to perform a casting on Charles.

The state introduced photos of the casting meeting into evidence.

Pastenes testifies that this was her first casting, and she was involved in a second one weeks later to get rid of a demon named "Ned" that had entered Charles' body.

Melanie Gibb had been at both castings, and Alex Cox had joined in the second one.

Although Lori and the others believed these castings were working, they also believed that more powerful demons were taking over Charles' body. Cox believed that if people had demons they were dangerous.

Pastenes testifies that Lori claimed to have a spiritual connection to the number 711 and that it had appeared often in Lori's lives. Pastenes says she remembers the day Charles died because it was on 7/11, and Lori had told her it was orchestrated by God.

Lori had explained that a fight broke out and Alex protected Lori by shooting Charles in self-defense. Lori also told Pastenes that certain things had to happen before the Second Coming and she needed to cleanse the Earth of evil spirits. Charles' death was one of those things.

Pastenes testified that Lori told her she was moving to Rexburg because Chad had told Lori this was going to be a safe place when other countries were going to invade the US. Chad had told Lori that soldiers and warriors would defend Rexburg.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall