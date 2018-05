A tiff between Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson has turned into one of the most relevant memes yet as it depicts how the current Eastern Conference Finals are going and is a reaction for everything else in life.

Morris and Thompson exchanged some words after Thompson knocked him off his feet in the third quarter—prompting Morris to react in the most glorious way.

Marcus Morris let Tristan know 😤 pic.twitter.com/uBA8PPfhze — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2018

Morris went for a layup and Thompson fouled him, sending him to the ground. Once on the floor, Morris yelled at Thompson from a close range.

We can only guess what words the two exchanged.

Social media immediately reacted and gave their spin on what Morris was yelling about.

THE LOVE OF ONE WOMAN SHOULD BE ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/x5cSTmVrl4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 16, 2018

The Celtics went on to beat the Cavs 107-94.