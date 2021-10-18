CDC releases holiday guidance for safe gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance for how people can safely enjoy the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best way to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 is by making sure those eligible are vaccinated prior to the gathering, the CDC states.

Mask wearing is also encouraged in certain situations.

"You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated," the CDC says.

The CDC says people who are mixing households or are traveling from different parts of the country could consider additional precautions such as taking a COVID-19 test or avoiding crowded indoor spaces before traveling.

Even though children under 12 cannot receive the vaccine, the CDC advises against putting masks on children younger than 2 years old.

The guidance for 2021 is in stark contrast from 2020 when the U.S. was in the midst of a winter surge and COVID-19 vaccines were not widely

available.