Carnival cruise ship catches fire in Turks & Caicos

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 26, 2022
GRAND TURK ISLAND — A fire broke out on the Carnival Freedom cruise ship early Thursday morning while docked in the eastern Caribbean.

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, the ship's funnel caught fire while the vessel was in Grand Turk. Carnival said its emergency response team extinguished the fire in the ship's funnel.

Carnival said all guests and crew were safe and local authorities cleared the ship's guests to go ashore.

The Carnival Freedom left from Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise around the eastern Caribbean. It was scheduled to make a similar trip starting Saturday.

Carnival Cruise Lines said they are "continuing to assess the situation," but no word has been given on the plans for the guests or the ship at this point.

This story was originally reported by Tim Kephart on abcactionnews.com

