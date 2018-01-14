Car flies into the second floor of California office building

A speeding car in Santa Ana, California went airborne early Sunday morning, causing it to crash into the second floor of an office building with two people inside of the vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for Orange County Fire, the driver of the car hit the center divider,c causing the vehicle to go airborne and land into the building. One person was able to escape the vehicle, while the second person had to be rescued.

The car's occupants both sustained minor injuries.

Fire crews were on hand to put out a brief fire to the building.

Santa Ana Police said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle admitted to using narcotics.