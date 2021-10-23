Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico's Tulum

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Rojas/AP
Police security tape covers the entrance of a restaurant the day after a fatal shooting in Tulum, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Two foreigners were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum. (AP Photo/Christian Rojas)
Mexico Violence Tulum
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 12:45:41-04

MEXICO CITY — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

Authorities said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot.

An Instagram account under the same name showed a post of Ryot lounging and smiling on a seaside pier in Tulum two days ago.

It listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal, India, living in California.

A linked Facebook page said she lived in San Jose.

A German woman who was killed has been identified as Jennifer Henzold.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV