California police chase ends in crash, injuring 10

Ten people, including four children, were injured after a police pursuit ended in a multivehicle crash in Hawthorne, California, authorities said Thursday.

One man, who was injured in the crash, is in custody, but two men remain at large after the pursuit.

The crash was reported about 10:55 a.m. near the intersection of Marine and Prairie avenues, and left debris scattered across the road.

All four children were taken to an area trauma center.

Several law enforcement vehicles were also at the scene as firefighters put victims on gurneys and into ambulances.

Other people were also being treated at the scene.

Kristie Colombo of the Manhattan Beach Police Department said the pursuit began in Manhattan Beach when men involved in a burglary were spotted by authorities.

Authorities followed the get away vehicle, but the driver did not stop until getting to a Hilton Garden Inn. That's when two men jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, Colombo said. Police set up a search area at the hotel, while others continued following the driver of the vehicle, Colombo said.

The driver eventually ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a vehicle with two adults and four children. The man's vehicle overturned and caught fire, but authorities were able to get him out. He suffered minor injuries.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people had to be extricated.

The man who led authorities on the chase faces charges of burglary and fleeing police. The other men remain at large an the investigation is ongoing.